More people moved to Alberta recently than ever before

It seems like Alberta is the place to be, with net migration in the province last quarter reaching a record high.

The province said in the second quarter of 2022, net migration into Alberta was 34,883, compared to 1,049 in the same quarter of 2021, an increase of 3,225.4%.

Net migration in the province has been recorded since 1946.

Net international migration into Alberta was 25,026, while net interprovincial migration was 9,857.

The migration number bests the last record high of more than 28,000, recorded in the second quarter of 2013.

Nationally, net migration was 269,305 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 81,973 in the same quarter of 2021.

Ontario led the country in net migration in the second quarter of this year, followed by British Columbia, Quebec and Alberta.