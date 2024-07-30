RCMP in central Alberta say a motorcyclist from Fort McMurray lost control of his bike on a curve after an officer clocked him going 157 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Innisfail RCMP said in a release Tuesday morning that on July 28, at around 4 pm, members received a report of a motorcycle collision in the area of Range Road 25 and Township Road 350 in Red Deer County.

Upon arrival, the driver of the motorcycle, a 33-year-old male resident of Fort McMurray, was dead.

Investigation revealed that a Red Deer County Peace Officer was patrolling on Range Road 25 near Township Road 350 when they spotted a sports bike driving southbound on Range Road 25 at an excessive speed.

The peace officer clocked the rider at 237km/h in an 80km/h zone, and turned on his emergency lights; however, before he could make a U-turn, the rider lost control on a curve and crashed his motorcycle into a small wooded area.

RCMP remained on scene for several hours conducting an investigation. Police have now cleared the scene.