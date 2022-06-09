Alberta reports 2 more cases of monkeypox, bringing confirmed cases to 4

Alberta confirmed two more cases of monkeypox, the province’s chief medical officer of health revealed on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement at a previously scheduled COVID-19 update, just two days after the province confirmed its second case.

Hinshaw added that all of the people confirmed to have monkeypox are isolating and cooperating with health authorities.

You might also like: 2 Alberta cities named among worst in world in global crime index

Alberta NDP call on UCP to extend gas tax rebate as fuel prices surge

3 restrooms in Alberta are vying to be named the best in Canada (PHOTOS)

Alberta reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox last Thursday.

According to PHAC, there are 110 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada as of June 9 at 3 pm ET. There have been 98 confirmed cases in Quebec, nine cases in Ontario, two in Alberta, and one in British Columbia.

Anyone who believes they might have monkeypox is asked to self-isolate and call 811 or their primary care physician.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes, says Health Canada.

Typically, it’s a mild illness and most people recover on their own. Symptoms start with flu-like symptoms, lymph node swelling, then progress to a rash on the face and body. Lesions can also appear on mucous membranes, including the mouth, tongue, and genitals.