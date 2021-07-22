Alberta aims to increase vaccine uptake with new mobile clinic

Alberta is making it more convenient to get immunized against COVID-19 with the launch of a new mobile vaccine clinic.

The mobile clinic is only the second of its kind in Canada, with the other being in Quebec.

Over the last several months, a coalition of businesses called the Industry for Vaccination and Alberta Health has been working together to increase the province’s vaccine uptake. The new mobile vaccination clinic marks the latest effort in this collaboration.

According to a media release from the Alberta government, the clinic focuses on rural communities, hard-to-reach populations, or those working in remote camps, where vaccinations may be less accessible, or uptake may be low.

The mobile clinic will provide both first and second doses to communities throughout the province. The release noted that these efforts should help to reduce the likelihood of variant outbreaks.

The new clinic also acts as a mobilization model for when Alberta shifts from a pandemic response into what will likely be a seasonal campaign, according to the provincial government.

James Puckrin, operating manager, ACESO Medical, said that they anticipate being able to administer up to 300 doses a day per bus, based on the number of immunizers they have available and the layout of the clinics.

“This will allow us to target rural communities with lower uptake or where vaccines aren’t readily accessible, as well as provide vaccinations at farms, plants, and work sites,” said Puckrin.

To learn more about the new mobile vaccine clinic in Alberta, you can visit businesscouncilab.com/ vaccinations.

As of July 20, there have been 5,100,111 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the province’s eligible population, 74.9% have received at least one dose, while 60.7% are fully immunized.