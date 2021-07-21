Alberta reports 80 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Alberta reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as active cases in the province jumped by more than 40.

The active case total rose to 649, an increase of 43 since Tuesday.

There are 95 Albertans in hospital being treated for the virus, a decrease of three since Tuesday. This includes 27 in intensive care.

Since Tuesday’s update, there were no new deaths caused by COVID-19 reported, leaving the province’s death toll at 2,318.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 232,956 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the province. Of these, 229,989 infections are now considered recovered.

As of July 20, 74.9% of Alberta’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 60.7% who are fully immunized with two doses. A total of 5,100,111 vaccines have been administered in the province.