A $3.9M log cabin in Alberta has an elk antler chandelier and comes with 154 acres (PHOTOS)

A dreamy log cabin is up for grabs in Alberta, and it comes with a massive elk antler chandelier, a guest cabin, and so much more.

Listed for a cool $3.9 million, the three-bed, two-bath, 2,244-square-foot log cabin sits along the Red Deer River in rural Mountain View County and has a staggering 154 acres to enjoy.

When you walk into the home, you will be dazzled by the old-growth red cedar logs that make up the cabin, the hardwood floor, and the genuine elk antler chandelier that hangs high above you due to the vaulted ceiling.

The kitchen has knotty hickory cabinets, a gas stove, and granite counters.

A log cabin wouldn’t be complete without a wood-burning stove, and the crackling of the fire goes perfectly with the sound of water trickling down the two-story waterfall feature in the home.

Enjoy your morning coffee outdoors, catching the sunrise on the upper and lower wrap-around decks, and the upper loft can be an office or an extended living area with wild views in all directions.

Other features in the home include a Sonos sound system and spa-like bathrooms, and if you have guests over, you can let them stay in the cute cabin and camping area tucked away in the woods.

The property is touted as a “horse or animal lovers dream” thanks to a 60×40 barn with six custom stalls, a wash rack and tack room, and an 80×200 indoor riding arena.

An additional 20×180 hay/storage, nine livestock pens with custom steel shelter, waterers, a 140×225 outdoor riding arena, a round pen, several pastures, and two dugouts.

According to its Zoocasa listing, the cabin is just an hour-long commute to Calgary, but if you can afford this place, you can likely afford a helicopter, as the property comes with a helicopter pad in the backyard.

With the cabin being along the Red Deer River, you will have endless chances to enjoy walks along the riverbank and do some fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and hiking.