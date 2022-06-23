Jackpot joy: Two lucky lottery winners announced in Alberta this June

The saying “all good things come in twos” certainly rings true in Alberta right now: Western Canada Lottery Corporation announced two new winners in the province this June.

The winners are from Leduc and Calgary, showing that lucky tickets can be found scattered across a number of prize draws and locations

. You might also like: Time to fill up: Alberta gas prices forecast to drop tomorrow

Edmonton neighbourhood ranked one of best in Canada for a night out

A Look Inside: $7M Alberta mansion that Leonardo DiCaprio stayed in (PHOTOS)

This Alberta city is the most affordable for young people in Canada

From dreaming about a big win to it becoming a reality, here are the two lucky lottery winners announced in Alberta this June.

Gordon Sieb joined Alberta’s millionaire’s club following the May 20 LOTTO MAX draw, when he brought home a cool $1 million windfall by exactly matching all numbers for one of the MAXMILLIONS draws.

He discovered his win by scanning his ticket using the self-checker. “I thought, ‘That’s a lot of zeroes,’” he recalled in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) media release.

“I had to recheck it because the numbers flashed so fast!”

Sieb added that he needs more time to think about what he will do with his windfall. “No idea yet. I’m going to sit on it for a while and be smart about it.”

He purchased his ticket from the 7-Eleven at 150 Citadel Way NW in Calgary on May 19.

Sheila Hassel couldn’t believe her eyes! On May 14, the Leduc local scratched her WOOF WOOF Zing ticket and discovered that she won the top prize of $100,000.

“I was in disbelief,” she said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) media release.

Hassel added that she doesn’t have any current plans for her windfall.

She purchased her ticket at the Circle K 100-4302 50th Street in Corinthia Plaza 4302 50 Street in Leduc on May 5.