Alberta's July forecast is out and it's a mixed bag

Alberta’s July forecast is out, and depending on which end of the province you reside, the weather this month could feel pretty different.

According to Alysa Pederson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Alberta’s southern half is set to experience an average summer, while conditions will probably feel warmer than typical in the northern half.

That means business as usual will likely continue in the City of Calgary, while Edmonton is more likely to split the temperature difference between the two regions.

“Southern Alberta looks to be normal temperatures throughout the month of July, more in that 23°C for daytime highs,” she said.

“But Northern Alberta looks to be above normal more often than not in the month of July.”

The forecast is consistent with ECCC’s summer outlook for the country, which predicts an above-normal summer for much of Canada, save for the Pacific coast, with a 50% to 60% confidence level for an above-average summer in Alberta.

It’s a different scenario than the one seen last summer, when heatwaves and dry conditions hit the province, resulting in forest fires that choked Alberta’s major cities in smoke.

As for heatwaves this summer, Pederson noted it’s hard to predict, though noted that nothing in the forecast so far indicates stretches of scorching temperatures.

Similarly, precipitation is hard to forecast, though much of July’s precipitation comes from thunderstorms in Alberta. But with Northern Alberta looking warmer than usual, there’s a chance that could translate to drier conditions.