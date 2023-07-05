That's hot: Alberta's July forecast is out and it's a WARM one

Alberta has already seen some wildly hot days this spring and summer, and a new forecast for July is hinting that is not ending anytime soon.

According to The Weather Network, all of western Canada is set to see warmer-than-normal temperatures this month.

Alberta may be above-seasonal for the month; however, some relief may be in the cards thanks to “shots of cooler weather at times and minimal extreme heat,” The Weather Network added.

Moving into the latter half of July, there is a chance of cooler air moving into parts of Canada, but Alberta will not see any of that, remaining above-seasonal in the temperature department.

When it comes to precipitation, Alberta seems to be sitting at the average range for the most part, while our friends to the west in BC are set to be hit with a wide swath of below-normal amounts, along with parts of southern Saskatchewan.

Be sure to wear lots of sunscreen this summer in Alberta and stay hydrated while checking out some wild roadside attractions and some of the best lakes in the province, or enjoy some bucket list eats. July and August will be over before we know it!

You can check out The Weather Network’s full national July forecast here.