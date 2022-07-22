A Look Inside: Alberta home that looks like a spaceship for $2M (PHOTOS)

A home east of Edmonton might be one of the most unique in the Alberta real estate market thanks to its spaceship-like design.

Located in the community of Waterton Estates, just minutes outside of Sherwood Park, the home boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, sits on more than two acres of land and is listed for an even $2,000,000, according to its Zoocasa listing.

So although it certainly isn’t the most expensive home on the market in Alberta, it packs some powerful visuals. Let’s dive into what it offers its next owner!

When you step into the home you’ll find a chef-inspired kitchen on the main floor with high-end appliances and tons of room for all your cooking items.

The open-concept living room has ginormous windows letting natural sunlight just flow into the home, and also provides lovely views of all the lush trees that surround the home.

The dining area is large and in charge, lending itself as a perfect spot for having the fam over during the holidays, or a huge summer BBQ with doors leading to a patio with a gas line for all that outdoor cooking.

There is also an office and a huge pantry located on the main floor, for all your working and snacking needs.

On the second floor of the home is the main suite which has floor-to-ceiling windows – perfect for those private views – a spa-inspired ensuite and tons of built-ins. All the bells and whistles in this puppy!

Three more bedrooms, a laundry room with a sink and storage, a bonus room, and two study areas are also on the second floor.

Travel downstairs to find another large family room, bathroom, gym, bar, and more storage.

The property has a huge driveway, RV parking, a triple garage, and a lovely garden space to complete the home.