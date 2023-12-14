Alberta just broke heat records and Christmas is less than two weeks away

Christmas may be less than two weeks away but the heat in Alberta is giving spring instead of winter-like conditions, with records falling in the process.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has released its summary of the weather event that brought some serious warmth to parts of the province on Wednesday, breaking temperature records in the process.

Here’s a roundup of the spots that broke records yesterday:

Barrhead Area

New record of 9.8ºC

Old record of 9.5ºC set in 1997

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Breton Area

New record of 13.8ºC

Old record of 13ºC set in 1997

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Claresholm Area

New record of 14.8ºC

Old record of 14.4ºC set in 1952

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Edson Area

New record of 11.4ºC

Old record of 9.5ºC set in 1997

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Fort Chipewyan Area

New record of 8.3ºC

Old record of 3ºC set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1883

Fort Mcmurray Area

New record of 7.6ºC

Old record of 6.7ºC set in 1944

Records in this area have been kept since 1908

Hendrickson Creek Area

New record of 13.3ºC

Old record of 11.5ºC set in 1997

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High Level Area

New record of 9.1ºC

Old record of 6.8ºC set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1962

Milk River Area

New record of 12.3ºC

Old record of 12ºC set in 2002

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Nordegg Area

New record of 11.9ºC

Old record of 11.7ºC set in 1952

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Peace River Area

New record of 6.4ºC

Old record of 6.2ºC set in 1997

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Stony Plain Area

New record of 11ºC

Old record of 9.9ºC set in 1997

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Environment and Climate Change Canada added that the summary provided may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

The temperature records reported here have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that was active during the period of record.