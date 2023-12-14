Alberta just broke heat records and Christmas is less than two weeks away

Christmas may be less than two weeks away but the heat in Alberta is giving spring instead of winter-like conditions, with records falling in the process.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has released its summary of the weather event that brought some serious warmth to parts of the province on Wednesday, breaking temperature records in the process.
Here’s a roundup of the spots that broke records yesterday:
Barrhead Area
New record of 9.8ºC
Old record of 9.5ºC set in 1997
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Breton Area
New record of 13.8ºC
Old record of 13ºC set in 1997
Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Claresholm Area
New record of 14.8ºC
Old record of 14.4ºC set in 1952
Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Edson Area
New record of 11.4ºC
Old record of 9.5ºC set in 1997
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Fort Chipewyan Area
New record of 8.3ºC
Old record of 3ºC set in 1998
Records in this area have been kept since 1883
Fort Mcmurray Area
New record of 7.6ºC
Old record of 6.7ºC set in 1944
Records in this area have been kept since 1908
Hendrickson Creek Area
New record of 13.3ºC
Old record of 11.5ºC set in 1997
Records in this area have been kept since 1995
High Level Area
New record of 9.1ºC
Old record of 6.8ºC set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1962
Milk River Area
New record of 12.3ºC
Old record of 12ºC set in 2002
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Nordegg Area
New record of 11.9ºC
Old record of 11.7ºC set in 1952
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Peace River Area
New record of 6.4ºC
Old record of 6.2ºC set in 1997
Records in this area have been kept since 1907
Stony Plain Area
New record of 11ºC
Old record of 9.9ºC set in 1997
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Environment and Climate Change Canada added that the summary provided may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.
The temperature records reported here have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that was active during the period of record.