Alberta could see tennis ball-sized hail, possible tornadoes today

It may be an active weather day for a wide swath of Alberta, with tennis ball-sized hail, and possible tornadoes, in the cards.

Severe weather that could occur includes hail the size of tennis balls, strong winds and an isolated chance or two of a tornado forming, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches for a wide swath of central and southern Alberta Thursday morning, calling for thunderstorms and that some will become severe.

The main area for such storms is the Calgary-Edmonton Corridor of Alberta all the way down to the US border.

Tomorrow (July 7) looks to be an active day along and east of the foothills, including the QEII corridor. It’s a good time to prepare your summer emergency kit if you haven’t done so already. Download our WeatherCan APP for alerts for your location.#getprepared #abstorm pic.twitter.com/9M5T098SCl — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) July 6, 2022

Earlier this week parts of Alberta were hammered by severe weather, with funnel clouds, hail, and a tornado being reported in central Alberta.

You might also like: Funnel clouds, hail, tornado reported as Alberta hit with severe weather (PHOTOS)

A small city outside of Edmonton was named one of the best in Canada

"It's a rip-off": Gas prices are falling across Canada, but not in Alberta

“A low-pressure system developing across Alberta is what will trigger the storms across the western Prairies, with more of a heightened threat for widespread severe thunderstorms to develop,” The Weather Network stated.

The Weather Network is forecasting that storms will begin to develop along the foothills through the late afternoon hours and track east towards more populated communities along the QE2 for dinnertime and into the evening. The risk areas will include major cities like Edmonton, Red Deer, and Calgary.

The storms will track into western Saskatchewan later in the evening, with some storms possibly continuing into the overnight hours.