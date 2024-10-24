The Alberta government is working with municipalities across the province to pilot the use of golf carts on specific roads.

In a news release sent Thursday, the province said it was working with the Town of Coaldale to pilot the use of golf carts in the community. The initiative aims to enhance Albertans’ mobility and increase recreational options.

Six other communities, including the County of Lacombe, the Village of Linden, the Summer Village of Whispering Hills, the Town of Delburne, the Village of Acme, and Half Moon Bay, have applied for and been approved to use golf carts in their communities.

“Transportation does not stand still, and Alberta must be ready with forward-thinking ideas on how to test new transportation-related solutions or activities,” stated Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen.

“Off-highway vehicles (OHVs) and e-bikes have been popular with Albertans for years, and pilot projects like this one hold the key to unlocking new modes of transportation for everyone.”

Coaldale is one of the first towns to pilot the limited use of golf carts after the Legislature passed legislation making these projects possible. The pilot will help the province evaluate and understand any safety implications that could inform policy on alternative transportation.

The town’s pilot will last five years.

Other interested communities throughout the province are invited to submit bylaw proposals to Transportation and Economic Corridors for similar pilot projects.

What do you think? Should golf carts be allowed on the street? Let us know in the comments.