Half a million Albertans are set to get their GDL removed for free this spring

Spring has sprung and in welcome news for many motorists’ wallets, half a million Albertans are set to get their GDL removed for free sometime this spring.

Alberta announced the move back in September that in the spring of 2023, drivers will automatically qualify for their full Class 5 or Class 6 driver’s licence.

That will remove the reasoning to do a second road test and save $150 in the process.

The province says an additional road test will no longer be required to upgrade to a Class 4 licence.

“Many Albertans have told us that the advanced test costs too much, is a roadblock to finding jobs, and has created unnecessary red tape,” said Prasad Panda, minister of transportation, in a news release back in September.

“That’s why we are eliminating the advanced road test for (Class 5) passenger vehicles and (Class 6) motorcycles as well as the additional Class 4 road test while maintaining strong safety standards for drivers.”

Daily Hive reached out to the Alberta government back in January to see if a specific date on when the changes may occur could be provided, with a spokesperson saying, “more information will be made publicly available soon.”

We recently reached out to the Alberta government for another update, however, no response has been received.

GDL drivers must have no suspensions or traffic violations within their last 12 months of probation, including zero tolerance for any alcohol and/or drug consumption.

Drivers who exhibit poor driving behaviours and incur demerits, or who are ticketed for other unsafe driving offences during the last year of their probation, will have their probationary period extended for an additional year.

Drivers will also be allowed to reduce their probationary period by up to six months if they complete an approved driver training course.

The province says about 700,000 GDL drivers currently qualify to take their advanced road test. About 500,000 drivers will be eligible to automatically exit the GDL program.

Over the past five years, about 65% of drivers did not take their advanced road test and 99% of motorcycle riders did not take the test.

An additional road test will no longer be mandatory to obtain a Class 4 driver’s licence, which is required to transport passengers in taxis, ride-share vehicles, limousines, small buses, and ambulances.

An enhanced knowledge test and driver medical and vision test will still be required to obtain a Class 4 licence. With this change, Alberta’s government says it hopes to attract more competition to the ride-sharing industry by doing so.

We certainly feel for people who recently paid the $150, oh boy.