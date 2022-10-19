Wallet woes: Alberta's gas tax relief might change in the coming months

The price at the pump may still be higher than Albertans would like to see, and the partial pause on the gas tax collection in the province could change in the coming months.

Back in April, the Alberta government suspended the gas tax collection, reducing the price at the pump by 13 cents per litre as motorists struggled with rising gas prices alongside record-setting inflation.

That reduction was dropped down to 8.5 cents per litre earlier this month due to lower oil prices.

So, when could we see a possible change in the gas tax relief in Alberta?

According to the province, the fuel tax relief program is reviewed on a quarterly basis. Each quarter, the province will consider reinstating the fuel tax in stages or extending fuel tax relief based on the average price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI).

The next change to the relief program will occur on January 1 at the earliest, according to the province.

If you are curious about what needs to happen for the gas tax in the province to fully disappear, we got you covered.