Pump drop: Alberta gas prices are set to dip tomorrow
Thursday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will drop.
Gas Wizard predicts prices will drop by approximately three cents per litre to $1.469 in Calgary and $1.449 in Edmonton on August 17.
The prices of premium fuel and diesel are also forecast to drop by three cents per litre in Edmonton and Calgary.
Alberta has some of the lowest gas prices in Canada with the highest prices tomorrow being found in Victoria at $1.999 and Vancouver at $2.029. It could be worse, we guess?
So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast on fumes if they have to until tomorrow. We have to save as much coin as we can to enjoy the summer holidays!