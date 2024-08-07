Cash saved: Alberta gas prices are eyeing a BIG dip tomorrow

Thursday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will see a big drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices will drop by approximately five cents per litre to $1.509 in Edmonton and four cents per litre to $1.539 in Calgary on August 8.

The prices of premium fuel are set to dip by five cents per litre in Edmonton and two cents per litre in Calgary, while diesel prices are not forecast to drop in YYC and YEG.

Alberta also has the lowest gas prices in Canada with the highest prices tomorrow being found in Kelowna at $1.819 and Vancouver at $1.809. It could be worse, we guess?

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast on fumes if they have to until tomorrow. We have to save as much coin as we can to enjoy all the best things to see in Alberta before summer ends!