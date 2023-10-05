Cash saved: Alberta gas prices are eyeing a BIG dip tomorrow

Friday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will see a big drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices will drop by approximately six cents per litre to $1.309 in Calgary and $1.289 in Edmonton on October 6.

The prices of premium fuel are set to dip by six cents per litre in Calgary and Edmonton, while diesel prices are also forecast to drop by six cents per litre in YYC and seven cents per litre in YEG.

Alberta also has the lowest gas prices in Canada with the highest prices tomorrow being found in Victoria at $2.049 and St. Johns at $1.82. It could be worse, we guess?

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast on fumes if they have to until tomorrow. We have to save as much coin as we can to enjoy all the fall things to see in Alberta!