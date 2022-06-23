Time to fill up: Alberta gas prices forecast to drop tomorrow

Friday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices are going to drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices in Edmonton and Calgary will drop by approximately 10 cents per litre to $1.799 and $1.819 on June 24.

The price of premium fuel is also being forecasted to drop by 10 cents per litre.

Gas prices in Alberta surged past record highs this spring after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove up prices across North America. Many countries enacted sanctions against Russia, such as halting the purchase of its petroleum products.

With summer travel season mere days away, some experts also believe that gas prices will only go higher over July and August.

On Wednesday the Alberta government announced it will be continuing its gas tax relief for motorists in the province until September 1.

The 13 cents off per litre at the pump was brought in on April 1.

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast and fumes if they have to until Friday. We have to save the most money we can!