Relief at the pump: Alberta gas prices are set to drop this weekend

Saturday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices in Edmonton and Calgary will drop by approximately two cents per litre to $1.469 and $1.509, respectively, on August 17.

The price of premium fuel is also forecast to drop by two cents per litre along with the price of diesel, dropping by two cents in Edmonton and Calgary.

You might also like: A small win: Calgary slips out of top 10 priciest Canadian cities to rent in

You can buy a detached house for under $450K in these four Alberta cities

Edmonton lands in top three Canadian cities with largest annual rent spikes

Alberta also has the lowest gas prices in Canada, with the highest prices found in Kelowna at $1.759 and Vancouver at $1.799. It hurts our wallets just thinking about those prices!

So text your friends and call your parents to let them know they don’t have to coast on fumes today. We have to save as much coin as we can to enjoy all the best things to see in Alberta before summer ends!