Forget Spotify Wrapped! If you’re curious about Albertan’s eating habits in 2023, SkipTheDishes has just revealed its order trends, and there were some surprising revelations.

SkipTheDishes has shared its list of the most popular order items and the biggest orders placed across the country, and Albertans were certainly hungry this year.

While Quebec took the top spot for the most expensive order at an eye-watering $1,259.71, Alberta definitely gave it a run for its money.

Alberta’s most expensive order made in 2023 came in at $921.61. We’re sure you’re wondering what exactly they got for that sum. A whopping 36 plates of chicken and two salads, for balance.

Colossal orders of chicken weren’t the only thing on the menu for Albertans in 2023. Not only was Alberta the province that ordered the most bubble tea in Canada for 2023, but Albertans actually ordered more bubble tea than all the other provinces combined.

Another favourite across the province was pickles, and Albertans ordered the second-highest amount of pickles for 2023, behind Ontario.

That’s a whole lot of food being ordered!