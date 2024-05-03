NewsWeather

Alberta's first tornado of 2024 confirmed near rural hamlet of Kathryn

May 3 2024, 3:15 pm
Alberta's first tornado of 2024 confirmed near rural hamlet of Kathryn
A storm that moved through Alberta earlier this week spawned the province’s first recorded tornado of 2024, weather officials say.

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) says along with the help of Environment and Climate Change Canada, a landspout tornado did touch down at Kathyrn, east of Airdrie, on the afternoon of April 29.

Rated as a default EF0, this is the first tornado of the season for Alberta.

The NTP’s blog post on the event also added that a witness recorded a video of the tornado as it developed beneath a rapidly developing storm cell.

“Given the parent storm was an isolated, non-rotating storm, the tornado was of the landspout variety,” the NTP added.

