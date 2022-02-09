Edmonton council exploring its own proof of vaccination program

Edmonton City Council is looking into the possibility of bringing in a bylaw that would have the city implement its own version of a Restrictions Exemption Program (REP).

Council voted unanimously Wednesday to have administration return to council (as soon as possible) with options for and detailing the implications of implementing a municipal REP including options for both city-owned and -operated facilities and citywide private businesses.

A city-specific proof of vaccine program would require a bylaw, which would take a couple of days to draft, according to city manager Andre Corbould.

“I think we should give businesses some time to adjust to changes,” added Corbould.

The City says the earliest it would be able to report back with the proposed options is Friday. If that occurs, a special council meeting may be called for that date.

The discussions come the day after the province announced it would be removing the REP effective 11:59 pm on Tuesday, February 8.

The REP, Alberta’s version of a vaccine passport, was first brought into the province during the Delta wave in the fall.

Premier Jason Kenney also revealed that the province would introduce a three-step plan to begin the “return to normal.”