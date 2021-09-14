Average start and late winter in Alberta's long-term fall forecast

You can breathe a sigh of relief. The Weather Network has just released its 2021 fall forecast for the country, and Alberta is in pretty good shape this year.

Their prediction for Alberta includes near-normal temperatures and precipitation, a stark contrast to the drought conditions that have plagued the province so far this year.

A few bouts of cold weather are likely this fall, bringing a heightened risk for an early-season freeze, and an end to what has been a very difficult growing season.

The Weather Network acknowledged that a normal fall in Alberta typically includes a few shots of early winter weather; however, they anticipate that “the arrival of consistent cold will be delayed with above normal temperatures expected for December.”

Be prepared for that random autumnal dusting of snow we always seem to get by the end of October every year, but overall it sounds like this year’s fall forecast is not too shabby for Alberta. Hooray!