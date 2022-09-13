"Tastes of early winter": The full fall forecast for Alberta is out

The mornings are getting chillier in Alberta and the leaves are starting to change, and we all know that means fall is on its way.

The Weather Network has released a full fall forecast, and we are in for a bit of a weather ride as we make our way through the rest of September and into October and November.

Albertans can expect extended periods of pleasant fall weather deep into October; however, the combination of warm and dry weather will result in the fire season lasting later than normal for western Canada.

“As we get deeper into October and November, we expect a more typical fall pattern to develop, which will include wild temperature swings and tastes of early winter weather at times,” TWN stated.

Precipitation totals, meanwhile, are expected to be near normal, compared to our friends in BC, which are set to see above-normal precipitation, according to The Weather Network’s forecast.

When it comes to the national fall forecast, TWN expects that much of the country will experience fewer-than-normal fall storms.

“However, the storms that do occur could still pack quite a punch, and both coasts have an elevated risk for excessive rainfall events,” it added.