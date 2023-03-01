People in Alberta had some thoughts after a test alert from Alberta Emergency Alert went off not once, but eight times.

According to the Alberta Government website, it was sent eight times between 1:55 pm and 2:01 pm.

“These tests are a reminder for all of us to prepare when the risk is low, so we are ready to respond when an emergency or disaster occurs. Wildfire season begins today,” a segment of the repeated alert stated.

Many Albertans had thoughts on the alert and the multiple notifications sent to their phones, cracking some lighthearted jokes about it.

You said one test, not five. You’re not boosting our confidence much. — chris barrett (@godzilla8ny) March 1, 2023

That’s 6 Need some IT help over there? — chris barrett (@godzilla8ny) March 1, 2023

I think you can stop now, we all got it! pic.twitter.com/0sxksgBpWc — 🌛🌕🌜Nurann🌛🌕🌜 (@Nurannoniel) March 1, 2023

Do you guys think the person in charge of the Alberta emergency alert had their computer freeze and then they got impatient and hit “send” 10 times and now they’re all just coming through or what? — JosieBalkaFM (@JosieBalkaFM) March 1, 2023

Actual footage of me every time there was an emergency alert test pic.twitter.com/D01CkVRpgh — Connor Halley (@ConnorHalley) March 1, 2023

No it didn’t we just got 8 messages and they are not stopping!!! — Nikki (Yeehaw) (@NikkiYeehaw18) March 1, 2023