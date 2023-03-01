News

People were rattled after an AB Emergency Alert test went off numerous times

Mar 1 2023, 9:22 pm
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive | Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

People in Alberta had some thoughts after a test alert from Alberta Emergency Alert went off not once, but eight times.

According to the Alberta Government website, it was sent eight times between 1:55 pm and 2:01 pm.

“These tests are a reminder for all of us to prepare when the risk is low, so we are ready to respond when an emergency or disaster occurs. Wildfire season begins today,” a segment of the repeated alert stated.

Many Albertans had thoughts on the alert and the multiple notifications sent to their phones, cracking some lighthearted jokes about it.

