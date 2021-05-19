Education Minister to make announcement about return to in-class learning

Alberta Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange will make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

LaGrange is expected to provide an update on the return to in-class learning for kindergarten to Grade 12 students in the province. Schools in Alberta have been closed since May 7, when the provincial government announced that students would move to online learning until after the May long weekend.

The decision to close schools came a week after the Alberta government put regional measures in place for hotspots in the province beginning April 30, with enhanced public health measures in areas that were experiencing high COVID-19 case counts.

Along with moving students to online learning, the government put further restrictions into place on May 4. These included new measures for outdoor social gatherings, sports, performance and recreation, retail, restaurants, places of worship, indoor fitness, post-secondary institutions, and more.

On Tuesday, Alberta reported 877 new cases of COVID-19, making it the second day in a row that under 900 cases had been found. 721 infections were reported on Monday, which was the lowest daily case count since March 30.

The Education Minister is scheduled to begin her remarks at 2:30 pm. LaGrange will be joined by Dr. Hinshaw to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province and the ongoing work to protect public health.