NewsCrime

Alberta driver clocked going 70 km/h over the speed limit

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jul 14 2023, 6:07 pm
Alberta driver clocked going 70 km/h over the speed limit
Alberta Sheriffs/Twitter

Alberta Sheriffs pulled over a driver going over 70 km/h over the posted speed limit, and they suspected the driver was intoxicated.

This happened last month just north of High River, about 60 km south of Calgary. Alberta Sheriffs suspected the driver was under the influence while driving 181 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

In a social media post, Alberta Sheriffs explained the driver and the passenger were extremely intoxicated, but the driver refused to give a breath sample. Officers can demand a breath sample from every driver that has been pulled over regardless of the reason for the stop, time of day, or the type of vehicle.

They state the driver received two court summons for speeding and driving with no insurance and a Roadside Sanctions Fail-refusal.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 15 months, and the vehicle was seized for 30 days.

Alberta Sheriffs want to remind everyone that nearly 25% of fatal collisions in Alberta involve drivers exceeding the posted speed limit or travelling too fast for weather and road conditions.

It is certainly not the first time a driver has been pulled over for excessive speeding in Alberta, and the Sheriff Highway Patrol says speeding and impaired driving are their top enforcement priorities.

They say excessive speed and impaired driving can pose a significant threat to the safety of people on Alberta’s highways.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.