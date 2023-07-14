Alberta driver clocked going 70 km/h over the speed limit

Alberta Sheriffs pulled over a driver going over 70 km/h over the posted speed limit, and they suspected the driver was intoxicated.

This happened last month just north of High River, about 60 km south of Calgary. Alberta Sheriffs suspected the driver was under the influence while driving 181 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

Recently, a member of the Sheriff Highway Patrol encountered a case of extreme speed near 466 avenue, just north of High River. 1/7 pic.twitter.com/1gtx1WzqRI — Alberta Sheriffs (@AlbertaSheriffs) July 13, 2023

In a social media post, Alberta Sheriffs explained the driver and the passenger were extremely intoxicated, but the driver refused to give a breath sample. Officers can demand a breath sample from every driver that has been pulled over regardless of the reason for the stop, time of day, or the type of vehicle.

They state the driver received two court summons for speeding and driving with no insurance and a Roadside Sanctions Fail-refusal.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 15 months, and the vehicle was seized for 30 days.

Alberta Sheriffs want to remind everyone that nearly 25% of fatal collisions in Alberta involve drivers exceeding the posted speed limit or travelling too fast for weather and road conditions.

It is certainly not the first time a driver has been pulled over for excessive speeding in Alberta, and the Sheriff Highway Patrol says speeding and impaired driving are their top enforcement priorities.

They say excessive speed and impaired driving can pose a significant threat to the safety of people on Alberta’s highways.