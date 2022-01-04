Kenney, Hinshaw to give first live COVID-19 update of 2022

Health officials in Alberta are set to release a five-day count of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first such update since December 30.

Premier Jason Kenney and Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide a COVID-19 update at 3:30 pm.

Hinshaw and Alberta’s Health Minister, Jason Copping, spoke to the public on New Year’s Eve but did not provide any new COVID-19 case information.

Hinshaw did add there was approximately 21,000 active COVID-19 cases across the province.

The last COVID-19 case count update saw Alberta shatter its single-day record, with an estimated 4,000 new cases being tallied.

The last update also revealed that there was 371 people in hospital with the virus, including 48 in intensive care with COVID-19.

The number of Omicron cases in the province has also not been updated since before Christmas.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll was last updated to stand at 3,310.

You can tune in to the COVID-19 update on the Alberta governments YouTube channel.