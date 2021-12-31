Alberta cuts COVID-19 quarantine rules from 10 days to 5

Health officials in Alberta have cut quarantine guidelines for Albertans diagnosed with the coronavirus from 10 to five days.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw was joined by Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping to make the announcement Friday morning.

Effective Monday, January 3, the isolation requirement will be cut in half, from 10 days to five. It will apply to Albertans with at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To end isolation your symptoms must be fully resolved. If not, isolation will have to continue until symptoms go away.

Copping added says that for the next five days, these individuals must wear a mask when around others. He added that the reduction in the Alberta quarantine rules was made to avoid disruptions in the province’s workforce.

“Fully immunized people have shorter infectious periods,” said Copping. “Anyone who is unvaccinated must isolate for 10 days.”

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there were no new COVID-19 cases to update today. The province will resume regular COVID-19 data updates on January 4.

There are now approximately 21,000 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, according to Hinshaw.

Hinshaw was set to speak yesterday afternoon, however it was postponed to today due to an COVID-19 Alberta cabinet committee meeting.

On Thursday, it was announced that students across Alberta from K-12 will be returning to in-person classes after the winter break on January 10.