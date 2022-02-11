Here are the COVID-19 restrictions that lift in Alberta next week

Alberta removed its Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) this week, and more COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in just a few days.

Premier Jason Kenney outlined the province’s three-step plan on removing public health measures, with the REP departing earlier this week.

Kenney also mentioned another change that is set to take effect on Monday, February 14.

You might also like: More rapid tests expected to arrive in Alberta next week as province reports 1,363 new COVID-19 cases

"Not safe right now": Canadian reporter removes CTV logos from vehicle

These are the fastest-growing spots in Alberta: census

Coming into effect on Valentine’s Day, mandatory masking requirements will be removed for children age 12 and under in all settings and in schools for children and youth of any age.

If all goes to plan, the province will move to step 2, which includes:

Any remaining provincial school requirements removed

Youth screening activities for entertainment and sports activities removed

Capacity on all large venues and entertainment venues lifted

Indoor and outdoor social gathering limits lifted

Mandatory work-from-home requirements lifted

Indoor masking is no longer required by the province

Learn more about the steps to lift COVID-19 restrictions on the Government of Alberta website.

Alberta reported 1,363 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with the province shipping another two million tests to Alberta pharmacies starting this week.

It’s anticipated that all pharmacies should receive stock by next week.

There are a total of 1,453 pharmacies distributing tests in Alberta.