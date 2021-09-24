Alberta reports 1,651 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Health officials in Alberta reported 1,651 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as hospitalization numbers in the province continue to swell.

New numbers from the province show that there are now 20,040 active COVID-19 cases, a decrease of 140 since Thursday.

There were 11 new virus-related deaths reported over the past 24 hours, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,622.

There are now 1,061 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, an increase of three since Thursday. That tally includes 243 who are in intensive care.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 288,357 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 265,695 have since recovered.

As of September 23, there have been 5,963,532 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the eligible population, 82.3% have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 73.4% are considered fully immunized with two doses.