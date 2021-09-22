Alberta reports 1,336 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surpass 1,000

Health officials in Alberta reported 1,336 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations in the province passed the 1,000 mark.

New numbers from the province show that there are now 20,304 active COVID-19 cases, a decrease of 613 since Tuesday.

There were 20 new virus-related deaths reported over the past 24 hours, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,594.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 285,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 262,148 have since recovered.

There are now 1,040 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, an increase of 44 since Tuesday. That tally includes 230 who are in intensive care.

As of September 21, there have been 5,875,001 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the eligible population, 81.8% have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 73% are considered fully immunized with two doses.