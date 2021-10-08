Alberta reports 1,256 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths

Alberta health officials reported 1,256 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as active cases in the province continue to drop.

The total number of active cases in the province now stands at 17,389, a decrease of 572.

There are 1,101 people in hospital due to the virus, an increase of seven from Thursday’s count of 1,094. Currently, 250 individuals are in intensive care with the virus.

There were 16 new deaths caused by the virus reported, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,830.

As of October 7, there have been 6,192,093 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 84.9% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 75.5% are considered fully immunized against the virus with two doses.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 308,275 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta, with 287,606 having since recovered.