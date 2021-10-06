Alberta reports 1,263 new cases of COVID-19, 26 deaths

Alberta health officials reported 1,263 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as active cases in the province continue to decline.

The total number of active cases in the province now stands at 18,912, a decrease of 544.

There are 1,083 people in hospital due to the virus, a decrease of 11 from Tuesday’s count of 1,094. Currently, 247 individuals are in intensive care with the virus.

There were 26 new deaths caused by the virus reported, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,804.

As of October 5, there have been 6,155,243 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 84.6% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 75.2% are considered fully immunized against the virus with two doses.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 305,765 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta, with 284,049 having since recovered.