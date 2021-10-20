Alberta reports 786 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

There were 786 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta on Wednesday as the province reached a grim milestone.

There were 18 new deaths caused by the virus found over the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,006.

The number of active infections in the province now sits at 10,824, a decrease of 578 cases since Tuesday.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 317,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 303,920 since recovered.

There are currently 928 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 203 in intensive care.

As of October 19, 86.2% of the province’s eligible population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.9% are fully immunized with two shots. A total of 6,389,130 doses of vaccine have been administered in Alberta.