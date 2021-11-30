Alberta reports 238 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

Alberta health officials announced 238 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the first Omicron case detected in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said about 5,400 tests were completed, with a positivity rate of about 4.5%.

You might also like: Air travellers landing in Canada will need to isolate due to Omicron worries

Alberta confirms province's first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

NHL teams told to cancel Christmas parties as positive COVID tests rise

Since the last update, six additional deaths caused by the virus have been reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,248.

There are 434 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, including 81 patients in intensive care.

The first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were confirmed in a traveller returning to Alberta from Nigeria and the Netherlands and tested positive while asymptomatic.

Later in the afternoon, British Columbia also confirmed its first Omicron case.

On Monday, Hinshaw said that it was only a matter of time before Omicron was detected in the province.

According to the Alberta government website, early evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with the Omicron variant, so people who have been previously infected with COVID-19 could be reinfected more easily.

There is no evidence of increased disease severity yet. However, evidence is still emerging.