Alberta reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 253 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as active cases in the province ticked down.

The active COVID-19 case count in the province now stands at 5,001.

There are currently 475 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, an increase of 12 individuals since Monday’s count of 463. Hospitalizations include 94 people currently in intensive care, a decrease of four.

You might also like: Canadian brewery paying Albertans to drink its beer

Alberta woman wins $16.5 million with Lotto 6/49 ticket

Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line to headline Country Thunder next summer

The province reported 10 additional deaths caused by the virus, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,227.

As of November 22, a total of 6,807,712 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, with 88.4% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose of vaccine and 83.3% now fully immunized with two doses.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 333,004 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Alberta, including 324,776 infections that have since recovered.