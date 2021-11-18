Alberta reports 383 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 383 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as hospitalizations dipped below the 500 mark.

The active COVID-19 case count in the province now stands at 5,384.

There are currently 498 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, a decrease of 18 individuals since Wednesday’s count of 516. Hospitalizations include 94 people currently in intensive care, a decrease of six.

The province reported five additional deaths caused by the virus, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,209.

As of November 17, a total of 6,762,812 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, with 88.2% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose of vaccine and 82.7% now fully immunized with two doses.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 331,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Alberta, including 322,621 infections that have since recovered.