Alberta reports 412 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as hospitalization numbers remain steady.

The active COVID-19 case count in the province now stands at 5,521.

There are currently 516 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, a decrease of two individuals since Tuesday’s count of 518. Hospitalizations include 100 people currently in intensive care, a decrease of one.

The province reported three additional deaths caused by the virus, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,204.

As of November 16, a total of 6,740,264 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, with 88% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose of vaccine and 82.4% now fully immunized with two doses.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 330,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Alberta, including 322,106 infections that have since recovered.