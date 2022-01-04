436 in hospital with COVID-19 as Alberta reports nearly 13,000 cases

Alberta reported 12,969 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 436 people in hospital due to the virus, including 61 in intensive care.

Premier Jason Kenney and Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, provided the first COVID-19 update since December 30.

The four-day tally of COVID-19 cases includes:

December 31: 4,570 cases

January 1: 3,323 cases

January 2: 2,059 cases

January 3: 3,013 cases

Premier Jason Kenney said there was approximately 30,000 active cases across Alberta, with a positivity rate of 28% to 36% over past four days. He added the actual case count is likely much higher.

The 436 Albertans in hospital is an increase of 65 from the estimated 371 that was provided on December 30. 70% of those currently in ICU are unvaccinated, said Kenney.

There have been 12 more deaths due to COVID-19 since December 28, including one death in a person under the age of 18.

Hinshaw says the child was in the age range of five to nine years old and had a complex medical condition.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 3,322.

There are now 10,432 confirmed Omicron cases in the province.

As of January 3, there have been 7,736,808 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of the province’s eligible population, 89.4% have had at least one shot, while 85.3% have had two.

One out of every three Albertans aged 18+ have received their third COVID-19 dose, said Kenney.

Starting this Monday, Albertans who tested positive for COVID-19 must isolate for five days compared to the previous 10 day requirement. It applies to anyone who have at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and your symptoms must resolved or isolation will continue until they are gone.