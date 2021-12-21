Albertans aged 18+ can get booster shot five months after second dose
Dec 21 2021, 7:39 pm
All Albertans 18 and older can now get COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
The province shared the news on Tuesday morning, outlining that adults in the province who received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least five months ago can now book a third dose.
“There is still a lot that we don’t know about Omicron. But one thing we do know is that the most powerful protection from this highly contagious variant is to get a booster shot,” says Premier Jason Kenney.
“I urge all Albertans to step up and protect themselves and the healthcare system with a booster as soon as they can.”
Alberta health officials reported nearly 900 new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Monday, pushing confirmed cases past the 1,000 mark.