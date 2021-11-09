Alberta reports 422 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations remain steady

There were 422 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 6,090.

The number of hospitalizations due to the virus remained unchanged from Monday, at 608; however, the number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 decreased by seven, to 128.

Of those in hospital with the virus, 24.51% are fully vaccinated, while 4.11% are partially vaccinated, and 71.38% are unvaccinated.

As of November 8, there have been 6,649,757 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. This includes 87.6% of eligible Albertans who have received at least one dose of vaccine and another 81.4% who have received two doses and are considered fully immunized.

Four new deaths caused by the virus were reported over the past 24 hours, raising the province’s death toll to 3,159.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 327,705 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 318,456 have recovered.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Dr. Deena Hinshaw informed Albertans that the province was moving from holding twice-weekly live COVID-19 updates to once per week.

“As the number of cases and hospitalizations continues to go down across the province,” she said, “we are reducing the frequency of these media briefings.”

Dr. Hinshaw said that, starting today, media updates will be held once a week on Tuesdays. She noted that COVID-19 numbers will continue to be posted online Monday through Friday and shared on her Twitter account as usual.

“We will provide additional updates if any emerging issues arise,” the doctor added.

Dr. Hinshaw also reminded Albertans that, beginning Monday, November 15, a QR code will be the only valid proof of vaccination in order to enter any business, venue, or event participating in the province’s Restrictions Exemption Program.

According to Dr. Hinshaw, Alberta vaccination records without a QR code, including paper immunization records received at your vaccine appointment, will no longer be accepted.

The exceptions to this are First Nations and military vaccination records, which will continue to be accepted.