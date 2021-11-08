Alberta reports 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths since Friday

Alberta health officials have reported 1,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday, and, including the new infections, the number of active cases in the province is now 6,387.

There were 284 COVID-19 cases found in Alberta on November 7, 430 on November 6, and 586 on November 5.

Currently, there are 608 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of 52 people over the weekend. Of those in hospital, 135 are in intensive care with COVID-19.

Unvaccinated individuals make up 71.22% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, while 4.28% are partially vaccinated and 24.51% are fully vaccinated.

As of November 7, there have been 6,631,562 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of the province’s eligible population, 87.5% have had at least one shot, while 81.2% are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine.

There were 13 additional deaths caused by the virus reported since Friday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,155.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 327,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 317,741 have since recovered.

On Monday, November 8, Alberta expanded its eligibility to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The following Albertans can book their third dose of vaccine:

All Albertans ages 70 and older (at least six months after receiving their second dose)

First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people age 18 and older (at least six months after receiving their second dose)

Frontline healthcare workers who received their first two doses less than eight weeks apart (at least six months after receiving their second dose)

Albertans who received two doses of AstraZeneca, or one dose of Jansen while abroad (at least six months after receiving their second dose)

Seniors living in congregate care (at least five months after receiving their second dose)

Individuals with eligible immunocompromising conditions (at least eight weeks after receiving their second dose)

Those who qualify for a third dose can book their appointments with Alberta Health Services and participating pharmacies using the province’s online booking tool, or by calling 811. Alternately, Albertans can call participating pharmacies or participating physicians’ offices to schedule their booster shot.