Alberta reports record-breaking 2,775 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Alberta health officials reported a record-breaking 2,775 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This follows 8,143 infections that were found from December 23 to 27. There were 2,010 cases reported on December 23, 2,484 on December 24, 1,568 on December 25, 686 on December 26, and 1,395 on December 27.

The previous record-high new daily case count was on April 30, 2021, with 2,433 infections.

Including today’s new infections, there are a total of 17,396 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. The province’s testing positivity rate was just over 29.5% on December 28.

There have been 11 additional deaths caused by the virus reported since December 23, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,310.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 357,623 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 336,917 have since recovered.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, noted on Twitter that the recent positivity rates show the transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and stressed how important it is to follow public health measures and to stay home when feeling sick.

It is critical that we follow all public health measures, stay home if unwell & get our vaccine shots when you’re eligible, including the booster. Together we can slow the growth of Omicron. (4/4) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) December 29, 2021

Currently, there are 349 people in hospital with the virus, including 57 in intensive care with COVID-19.

Unvaccinated individuals make up 56.45% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, while 4.01% are partially vaccinated and 39.54% are fully vaccinated.

As of December 28, there have been 7,594,578 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of the province’s eligible population over the age of 12, 89.2% have had at least one shot, while 85.2% have had two doses of vaccine.