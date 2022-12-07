Alberta broke cold records this week while Nunavut broke warmth records

It’s been a wild week for weather across Canada, with parts of Alberta breaking cold records while spots in Nunavut were setting warmth records.

Huh, go figure!

According to weather summaries from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the arctic air mass that brought extreme cold to the Prairies, including Alberta, set numerous records for the coldest daytime high and coldest overnight low temperature records on December 6, 2022.

The following areas set a daily minimum (overnight low) temperature record on the morning of December 6, 2022:

Breton Area

New record of -36.3

Old record of -34.4 set in 2013

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Edmonton (Int’l Aprt) Area

New record of -39.3

Old record of -39.0 set in 2013

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Highvale Area

New record of -34.6

Old record of -33.5 set in 1977

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Lloydminster Area

New record of -34.2

Old record of -33.2 set in 2013

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Slave Lake Area

New record of -34.7

Old record of -33.9 set in 1970

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Whitecourt Area

New record of -35.7

Old record of -35.6 set in 1956

Records in this area have been kept since 1942

While Alberta suffered in the extreme cold, our friends in Nunavut were busy setting warmth records.

“Unseasonably warm weather over the High Arctic has led to many broken temperature records over the past two days,” the ECCC stated.

The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on December 6, 2022:

Alert Area

New record of -7.6

Old record of -8.3 set in 1958

Records in this area have been kept since 1950

Clyde River Area

New record of -1.8

Old record of -6.7 set in 1961

Records in this area have been kept since 1933

Grise Fiord Area

New record of 2.4

Old record of -8.0 set in 1990

Records in this area have been kept since 1973

Qikiqtarjuaq Area

New record of 1.3

Old record of -8.0 set in 2010

Records in this area have been kept since 1957

Resolute Area

New record of -5.7

Old record of -11.8 set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Environment Canada added that the temperature records reported here have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that was active during the period of record.

The summary may also contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.