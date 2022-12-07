Alberta broke cold records this week while Nunavut broke warmth records

It’s been a wild week for weather across Canada, with parts of Alberta breaking cold records while spots in Nunavut were setting warmth records.
Huh, go figure!
According to weather summaries from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the arctic air mass that brought extreme cold to the Prairies, including Alberta, set numerous records for the coldest daytime high and coldest overnight low temperature records on December 6, 2022.
The following areas set a daily minimum (overnight low) temperature record on the morning of December 6, 2022:
Breton Area
New record of -36.3
Old record of -34.4 set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Edmonton (Int’l Aprt) Area
New record of -39.3
Old record of -39.0 set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Highvale Area
New record of -34.6
Old record of -33.5 set in 1977
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Lloydminster Area
New record of -34.2
Old record of -33.2 set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Slave Lake Area
New record of -34.7
Old record of -33.9 set in 1970
Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Whitecourt Area
New record of -35.7
Old record of -35.6 set in 1956
Records in this area have been kept since 1942
While Alberta suffered in the extreme cold, our friends in Nunavut were busy setting warmth records.
“Unseasonably warm weather over the High Arctic has led to many broken temperature records over the past two days,” the ECCC stated.
The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on December 6, 2022:
Alert Area
New record of -7.6
Old record of -8.3 set in 1958
Records in this area have been kept since 1950
Clyde River Area
New record of -1.8
Old record of -6.7 set in 1961
Records in this area have been kept since 1933
Grise Fiord Area
New record of 2.4
Old record of -8.0 set in 1990
Records in this area have been kept since 1973
Qikiqtarjuaq Area
New record of 1.3
Old record of -8.0 set in 2010
Records in this area have been kept since 1957
Resolute Area
New record of -5.7
Old record of -11.8 set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Environment Canada added that the temperature records reported here have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that was active during the period of record.
The summary may also contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.