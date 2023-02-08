We matched 9 Alberta cities with their US counterparts

Why bother leaving Alberta when we practically have it all?

As it turns out, you don’t have to travel very far to experience the outdoorsy charm of Denver, Colorado, or the laid-back atmosphere of Austin, Texas. Alberta boasts a host of cities that are not only visually stunning but also offer a similar vibe to some of the most popular cities in America.

We matched all nine of Alberta’s major cities with places in the US that match their style and vibe.

Edmonton = Austin, TX

Alberta is already the Texas of Canada, but it’s a coincidence that these state and provincial capitals are one and the same. Both are more artistically and politically progressive than the rest of their regions and are known for their festivals such as the Fringe Festival in Edmonton or South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin.

Calgary = Denver, CO

It’s a no-brainer that Calgary and Denver are a match made in heaven. Both are high-altitude corporate hubs with a gorgeous view to the west. Chances are, if someone were to drop you in the middle of either of these cities, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between them.

Red Deer = Dayton, OH

Red Deer and Dayton are kindred spirits because let’s face it, you’re probably only stopping here because you need to get some gas. Like Dayton, Red Deer also has a certain rural midwest vibe.

Banff = Aspen, CO

For Banff, it’s easy to think of its American counterpart, Aspen, Colorado, a skiers/snowboarders’ paradise. Plus, they are both top destinations for the wealthy!

Lethbridge = Tucson, AZ

Lethbridge and Tucson are both mid-sized towns close to international borders. Both are also university cities with a heavy student population. Additionally, they are both regional transportation hubs that love to golf.

Fort McMurray = Anchorage, AK

Forget your once-in-a-lifetime trip to Alaska and check out Alberta’s equivalent, Fort McMurray. Anchorage and the ‘Mac are both northern communities with a harsh climate. Additionally, just as Fort McMurray is the oil and gas epicentre, Anchorage has a healthy resource extraction industry and is a major shipping hub.

Medicine Hat = Tulsa, OK

Both give off a similar, small-town-situated-along-a-major-highway kind of vibe. Just as Medicine Hat is a hub for energy and agriculture, Tulsa is a mid-sized city with a healthy oil and gas sector on the prairies.

Grande Prairie = Lincoln, NB

There isn’t much going on in the friendly, close-knit communities of Grande Prairie and Lincoln. Both of these cities have a distinct big-small-town feel to them. Drinking alcohol is an exciting pastime, according to some locals in both cities.

Lloydminster = Texhoma

Texhoma is such a fun name for a town planted firmly between the Texas/Oklahoma border. If Lloydminster were to change its name, we would love to see it follow Texhoma’s example and name it Alskatchewan or Saskberta.