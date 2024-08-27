On Tuesday afternoon, a large portion of Alberta, including the City of Calgary, was under a special weather statement, with heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in its statement that heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected beginning tonight. Showers will intensify tonight and continue through the day on Wednesday.

Upwards of 40 mm is expected by Wednesday evening, and strong northerly winds will develop early Wednesday morning, with gusts of 80 km/h expected. Winds will weaken later Wednesday afternoon.

The statement is in effect for numerous areas in central and southern Alberta, including Red Deer, Lethbridge, Leduc, Drayton Valley, Cochrane, and Okotoks.

🧵From summer weather to fall weather in a day, a storm with rain, wind and even ❄️ moves through Alberta tonight and tomorrow. Parts of the foothills will likely see upwards of 30-40+ mm of rain by Thurs. #ABStorm Watches/Warnings: https://t.co/KgpslSj95q pic.twitter.com/Z4TShchs6p — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) August 27, 2024