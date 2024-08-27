NewsWeather

Heavy rain, winds spur special weather alert for large chunk of Alberta

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 27 2024, 10:33 pm
Heavy rain, winds spur special weather alert for large chunk of Alberta
S.Borisov/Shutterstock

On Tuesday afternoon, a large portion of Alberta, including the City of Calgary, was under a special weather statement, with heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in its statement that heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected beginning tonight. Showers will intensify tonight and continue through the day on Wednesday.

Upwards of 40 mm is expected by Wednesday evening, and strong northerly winds will develop early Wednesday morning, with gusts of 80 km/h expected. Winds will weaken later Wednesday afternoon.

The statement is in effect for numerous areas in central and southern Alberta, including Red Deer, Lethbridge, Leduc, Drayton Valley, Cochrane, and Okotoks.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop