Here's why people in this Alberta town are being told to "get rid of fruit trees"

Banff is telling people to get rid of fruit trees to protect the local bear population and prevent potentially dangerous wildlife encounters.

It comes after a “large, mature grizzly bear” has been making its way into Banff and feasting on crab apples in residential yards.

After efforts from Parks Canada staff to “haze the bear away” didn’t work, they received permission from a property owner to remove the fallen fruit and cut down the tree.

Another bear was spotted near a hotel north of town feasting on berries.

A recent bylaw change means officials now have the power to issue the removal of a tree that has “proven to attract bears to feed on its fruit.”

Last month, during a blitz of homes by municipal and Parks Canada staff, five homeowners agreed to remove their fruit trees this week.

“We encourage all Banff homeowners to remove their fruit trees to help protect our local bear population and prevent potentially dangerous wildlife encounters,” said Michael Hay, manager of environment for the Town of Banff.

“Nobody in Banff who remembers the tragic loss of Bear 148 wants to see another bear relocated or euthanized due to easily avoidable human activity such as growing an apple tree in town,” said Hay. “We have a program to pay for the full costs of removing fruit trees on private property and replacing [them] with a non-fruit-bearing tree, so we can help people make responsible choices.”

If you’re not familiar, Bear 148 was a grizzly who was frequently seen around Banff, getting close to people. It was relocated in 2017 to an area 500 km north of Banff but was shot and killed by a trophy hunter shortly after.

Any property owners who are interested in the free program are asked to email the Town’s environment team here.