Alberta just won a fancy award for film and television and it's so deserved

Alberta just took home a big win at a prestigious awards ceremony dedicated to film and TV productions in Cannes, France.

The Location of the Year Award was handed to Calgary and is given to a single location for its work across one or multiple film and TV productions, and we are definitely looking at you The Last of Us and Fargo!

The three standing sets that helped snag the award were the John Scott Ranch in Longview, Albertina Farms in Okotoks, and CL Ranch in Aldersyde.

Calgary, Alberta, Location of the Year and City of Film finalist (Global Production Awards, Cannes 2023). Take a bow Calgary and Alberta. John Scott Ranch, Albertina Farms and CL Ranch. @cityofcalgary, @filmtvguy pic.twitter.com/4VZF4RlsEl — Calgary Film Centre (@YYCFilmCentre) May 22, 2023

The Alberta-shot HBO series The Last of Us was a mega success, garnering critical acclaim and millions of viewers when it debuted earlier this year.

Not only did this awards show some love for Alberta, but one star of The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey, enjoyed their time in YYC so much that they even took a piece of it home with them, adopting a puppy from CB Rescue.

In earlier episodes, you could spot some waterfalls in the province, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

Calgary was also a finalist for the City of Film award; however, that went to Sarajevo, the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina.